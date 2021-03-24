TV Answer Man, it seems like FuboTV doesn’t have that much in 4K although they promote it a lot. Do you know what they will have in 4K coming up soon? — Gene, Vero Beach, Florida.

Gene, FuboTV is the only live, multi-channel streaming service that offers 4K programming, but it’s limited by what the networks broadcast in the format, and what it has the rights to broadcast.

For instance, the streamer apparently does not have the rights to live 4K sporting events broadcast by ESPN (unlike Comcast and DIRECTV, in contrast) which reduces the offering. And it doesn’t have the rights to some other 4K programming such as the English Premier League soccer matches which are available on Comcast.

To date, Fubo TV has basically only provided live events in 4K if they are produced in 4K by Fox, which is why it may seem like the streamer’s 4K lineup is sparse. (Fubo did recently stream games from the Big East and Big Ten college basketball tournaments in 4K.)

Fubo’s next scheduled 4K broadcasts will be five NASCAR races produced, by, you guessed it, Fox., The first that will be available in the format will be a May 9 race at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Here’s the complete lineup:

5/9 Cup Series Racing from Darlington (3:30pm ET, FS1)

5/23 Cup Series Racing from COTA (2:30pm ET, FS1)

6/6 Cup Series Racing from Sonoma (4:00pm ET, FS1)

6/13 All-Star Open from the Texas Motor Speedway (6:00pm ET, FS1)

6/13 All-Star Race from the Texas Motor Speedway (8:00pm ET, FS1)

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

It’s possible FuboTV will add some 4K events in April; perhaps a baseball game from Fox although that’s unlikely. If so, we’ll provide an update here.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

