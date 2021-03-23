Comcast has revealed at its web site that it will begin offering Chicago White Sox games in 4K, starting next month. That is, if you live in Chicago where the games are not blacked out.

Confused? Let me explain.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The first White Sox game in 4K will be the April 8th matchup between the White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be produced by NBC Sports Chicago, which is owned by Comcast.

However, to watch the games in 4K, you will need to live in the White Sox’s broadcast territory, which includes Illinois and parts of some neighboring states such as Iowa. If you live outside that market, the games will be blacked out. (This is because NBC Sports Chicago, which has the TV rights, is a regional sports channel; it does not have the national broadcast rights to the game.)

If you do live in the Chicago market, to watch live events in 4K on Comcast, you can say ‘4K’ into your voice remote, or search for the program on-screen by typing in ‘4K’ using the remote’s virtual keyboard.

Here are the upcoming White Sox games in 4K, if you live in Chicago:

4/8 Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (4:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

4/10 Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (2:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

4/12 Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

4/13 Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

4/14 Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

4/15 Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox (2:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

