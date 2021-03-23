Amazon next month (April 2021) plans to add 110 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an Amazon original dramatic movie starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a Navy Seal who uncovers a government conspiracy while investigating the murder of his pregnant wife; THEM, an Amazon original anthology series that chronicles terror in America, starting with a Southern African-American family who migrates to all-white 1950s Los Angeles; Frank of Ireland, an Amazon original comedy series about a 32-year-old musician (Brian Gleeson) who can’t grow up (or leave his Mom’s house in Dublin); and Moment of Truth, Amazon original documentary (on Amazon’s free service, IMDb, about the murder of Michael Jordan’s father. (IMDb not require a subscription to Amazon Prime.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2021 to Amazon Prime:

April 1

Movies

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Series

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Movies

Unhinged (2020)

(Also: Moment of Truth on IMDb, Amazon’s free streaming service.)

April 3

Movies

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Movies

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

Series

*THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Movies

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Movies

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Movies

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Movies

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

Movies

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Movies

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Movies

*Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Date to be announced

Series

*Frank Of Ireland – Amazon Original Series: Season 1



