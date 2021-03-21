Netflix this week (March 21-27) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 12 originals.

The new titles will include Nailed It! Double Trouble, a Netflix original cooking competition show where two bakers team up to create culinary concoctions for cash; A Week Away, a Netflix original family musical film about two star-crossed teens (Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn) in a Christian summer camp; Bad Trip. a Netflix original comedy film starring Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery as two best friends who take a road trip to Florida so one can express his love for his high school crush; and The Irregulars, a Netflix original drama series about a group of teens working with the infamous Dr. Watson to solve paranormal crimes.

Also notable: Croupier, a 1998 dramatic film starring Clive Owen (The Knick) as a struggling writer who takes a job in a casino to make ends meet. But his life is dealt an unexpected hand when he falls for a beautiful and larcenous woman. Rottentomatoes.com gives the movie a score of 96 out of a possible 100, based on 57 reviews.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“The writer slumming for human truths and real experience is a common enough story, but this cool-headed and slick thriller provides a gut-churningly compelling backdrop to a look at our darker sides,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Here is the list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, March 22

Navillera (Netflix Original)

Philomena

Tuesday, March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, March 24

Seaspiracy (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)

Thursday, March 25

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Original)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Original)

Millennials Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Original)

Friday, March 26

A Week Away (Netflix Original)

Bad Trip (Netflix Original)

Big Time Rush Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Double Trouble (Netflix Original)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

