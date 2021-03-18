The days are extra longer now thanks to daylight saving time so one streamer has gotten into the spirit by releasing a new extra-long superhero movie this weekend.

The new films premiering Thursday through Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include:

* The four-hour ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, the 2017 film featuring the DC Comics superhero team, Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman ((Jason Momoa).

Zack Snyder was the film’s original director, but withdrew before the movie finished due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over, but fans have long clamored for the ‘Snyder Cut.’ The director has filmed a few new scenes for the film (Jared Leto as The Joker appears), and re-inserted a few others left on the cutting room floor, leaving the movie at more than four hours. While it may seem overly long, the original two-hour version was panned by the critics who said it was confusing. Perhaps the new cut, which will offer more depth and exposition, will have more success. (Note: It’s available in 4K.)

* The Beverly Hills Cop trilogy (on HBO Max), which stars Eddie Murphy as a street-wise cop from Detroit who teaches the LA LA Land squad a few things about police work while investigating the murder of a friend. Trivia: Did you know Sylvester Stallone was slated to play Murphy’s role, but the Rocky star dropped out shortly before filming due to “creative differences” with the producers. Fresh off its debut in 48 Hours, Murphy stepped in and became an even bigger star.

* Identity, the 2003 film (on Hulu) starring John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet and a host of others as strangers in a hotel who are mysteriously murdered one by one.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend on the top streaming services:

HBO Max

Thursday, March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Saturday, March 20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Netflix

Thursday, March 18

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Original)

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Skylines

Saturday, March 20

Jiu Jitsu

Hulu

Thursday, March 18

Identity (2003)

Friday, March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

Amazon Prime

Friday, March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

Disney+

The service is not debuting any new movies this weekend.

