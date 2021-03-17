Verizon’s FiOS TV service is now selling the 2021 MLB Extra Innings package of out-of-market games for $129.99, which is $70 off its 2019 pre-season price. (The telco TV unit did not set a pre-season Extra Innings price in 2020 before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Verizon’s pre-season price in 2019, 2018 and 2017 was $199.99)

FiOS TV joins Comcast and DIRECTV in offering a sharply reduced price for this season’s Extra Innings plan. The top two pay TV operators are also selling the package for $129.99. (Comcast says it will begin online sales on March 22.)

The $129 rate is comparable to what Major League Baseball charges for its online package of out-of-market games, called MLB.TV. The reduced rate could be an effort to make Extra Innings more competitive with MLB.TV.

Verizon, DIRECTV and Comcast will also include MLB.TV for free with their Extra Innings packages.

The telco says its Extra Innings package will include up to 90 out-of-market games per week, and the capacity to watch four games at the same time on one screen. The broadcasts include both the home and away feeds for select games.

Cox has also said it will offer this year’s Extra Innings for $129.99. Dish, which is also expected to offer the package, has yet to set a price at its web site.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2021 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

— Phillip Swann

