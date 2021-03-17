Hulu next month (April 2021) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup, including three originals.

The new titles will include the season four premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Hulu original dramatic series starring Elisabeth Moss as a rebel fighting against a dystopian society where all females are slaves; WeWork, Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, a Hulu original documentary about the rise and crash of the office sharing company (it’s making a comeback); and Sasquatch, a Hulu original documentary about a journalist who investigates whether three men were killed by the mythical creature, Bigfoot. (Or is it mythical, hmmm?).

Also notable in April: Several classic movies, including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; Die Hard, Mad Max, and Platoon; and a repeat airing of this year’s Academy Awards from ABC.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Hulu::

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

Fly Like a Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

April 23

A Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

April 30

The Judge (2014)

