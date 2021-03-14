Netflix this week (March 14-20) plans to add 22 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include Waffles & Mochi, a Netflix original cooking show with former First Lady Michelle Obama; Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal, a Netflix original documentary on the federal investigation into wealthy parents buying their kids way into prestigious universities; Zero Chill, a Netflix original teen series about a 15-year-old female skater who seeks to upend her rival twin brother skater; and The Last Blockbuster, a documentary about the final store bearing the name and products of the famous and now defunct video rental chain.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Also notable this week: Audrey, a 2020 documentary about the legendary screen actress Audrey Hepburn whose humanitarian work nearly eclipsed her extraordinary film roles. But the 90-minute film goes beyond the superficial to discover Hepburn’s nagging insecurities and hidden secrets which often drove her to greatness on screen.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, March 14

Audrey

Monday, March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Zero Chill (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Original)

Savages

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Original)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)

Thursday, March 18

B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Original)

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Original)

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Original)

Skylines

Friday, March 19

Alien TV Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Country Comfort (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)

Saturday, March 20

Jiu Jitsu

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

