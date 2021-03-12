TV Answer Man, I’m getting excited about watching the Snyder Cut of Justice League. I hear it’s going to be four hours and I’m going to watch every minute because it has my favorite characters and it should be much better than the first time it was released. Do you know if the Snyder Cut will be in 4K so it will look even better? — Avida, Nashville.

Avida, HBO Max on March 18 will premiere the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, the 2017 film featuring the DC Comics superhero team, Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman ((Jason Momoa).

Snyder was the film’s original director, but withdrew before the film finished due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over, but fans have long clamored for the ‘Snyder Cut.’ The director has filmed a few new scenes for the film (Jared Leto as The Joker appears), and re-inserted a few others left on the cutting room floor, leaving the movie at more than four hours. While it may seem overly long, the original two-hour version was panned by the critics who said it was confusing. Perhaps the new cut, which will offer more depth and exposition, will have more success.

HBO Max, which is banking the film will generate a significant number of new subscribers, is going all out with a watch party on premiere night hosted by Snyder himself.

But will Zack Snyder’s Justice League be in 4K, you ask?

The answer is…yes!

In fact, not only will it be available in 4K, it will be in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. The compatible devices for the 4K version include Amazon’s 4K-enabled Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube; Android TVs including the AT&T TV streaming box; Apple TV 4K devices; Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV; Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4K TVs, Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+; and Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex.

Avida, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

