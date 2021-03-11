TV Answer Man, I read that you can now get ESPN+ on Hulu, but when I went to my Hulu app on Roku today I didn’t see any ESPN+ programming at all. What gives? Is is not on there yet? I want to watch sports, too. — Tim, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tim, what you read is correct. Effective yesterday, Hulu subscribers can now watch ESPN+ live sports, documentaries and other programming right on the Hulu app. (Disney owns both companies.) For the first time, you don’t have to go to different apps to watch the two services.

The news is particularly exciting for hockey fans because ESPN also announced yesterday that it had signed a seven-year agreement with the NHL to begin airing league games (and Stanley Cup action) on the sports network, starting with the 2021-22 season. This will compliment ESPN’s already impressive lineup of live programming which includes pro and college baseball, football and basketball, among many other sports.

But here’s the deal, Tim,. To watch ESPN+ on Hulu, you need a subscription to the Disney+ bundle (Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+) for $12.99 a month (going to $13.99 a month on March 26), or separate subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+ (Starting at $5.99 a month respectively). If you just have a Hulu subscription, you will not be able to watch ESPN+ on Hulu.

In addition, if you do have either the bundle, or separate subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+, and you can’t find ESPN+ on your Hulu home page, you might need to delete the Hulu app and reinstall it. I received a few e-mails yesterday from readers saying they didn’t see ESPN+ on Hulu even thought they subscribe to the Disney+ bundle. Sometimes, an app needs to be re-set to display a significant change such as the addition of ESPN+.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

