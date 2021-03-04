This weekend is delivering more evidence that Hollywood is looking to debut its latest and greatest films on streaming with three new movies that once would be major theatrical exclusives. (Although one of them will cost you extra.)

The new titles coming from Friday to Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ are:

* Boss Level: a Hulu original film starring Frank Grillo as a special forces agent who repeats the day of his murder on a loop. While unspooling his life, the agent uncovers a secret government project that could explain his death, and save his ex-wife. (And you think you’re having a busy day!). And if that’s not enough for you, Mel Gibson plays the evil military officer who heads the secret government program!

* Coming to America 2, an Amazon original movie starring Eddie Murphy as an African prince who returns to America in search of the son he never knew he had. The sequel to the 1988 comedy hit, Coming to America, also returns Arsenio Hall as the prince’s best friend and assistant as well as Tracy Morgan, James Earl Jones (as the prince’s father) and Wesley Snipes.

* Raya and the Last Dragon, a Disney+ original animated film set in the fantasy world of Kumandra where a lone warrior named Raya must save humans and dragons from an evil group of monsters called Druun. The movie, which will also be released in theaters on Friday, will be available on Disney+ for $30 via its Premier Access service.

In addition, HBO Max will add all six Rocky Balboa films starring Sylvester Stallone as the lovable pugilist.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

HBO Max

Friday, March 5

No Matarás (AKA Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Saturday, March 6

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

Netflix

Friday, March 5

Dogwashers (Netflix Original)

Sentinelle (Netflix Original)

Amazon Prime

Friday, March 5

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Hulu

Friday, March 5

Boss Level: Hulu Film Premiere

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

Saturday, March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

Sunday, March 7

Proxima (2019)

Disney+

Friday, March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

— Phillip Swann

