TV Answer Man, it seems like there are fewer and fewer sports in 4K now with football over. I look at my Comcast guide and there’s nothing there. Do you know if there will be more 4K sports or have we seen the last of it? — Jimmy, Miami.

Jimmy, don’t despair. While there may seem to be a lag in 4K sporting events now, there are several broadcasts coming in the next few weeks that should keep your eyes glued to the tube.

Comcast and DIRECTV will offer some NBA and NHL regional coverage in 4K (Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks), but for this column, I will stick to the nationally-televised games that anyone can see.

ESPN does a weekly college basketball game in 4K and this week’s contest will be Duke vs. North Carolina on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. DIRECTV (channel 106) and Comcast (say 4K in your voice remote if you have a Comcast-enabled 4K set-top) will provide the 4K coverage.

Also on Saturday, you can catch PWHPA Women’s Hockey at 3 p.m. ET on Comcast.

On Sunday (March 7) at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Lighting will play the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action, and NBC Sports Network is covering it, which means it should be available nationally. Again, DIRECTV and Comcast will offer the game in 4K.

The latter will also offer two English Premier League soccer games this weekend in 4K: Burnley vs. Arsenal at 7:30am ET on Saturday, and Manchester City vs. Manchester United at 11:30am ET on Sunday.

Then next week comes the Big East college basketball tournament, which will feature 10 different games in 4K, starting with first round action on Wednesday, March 10 (time to be announced later.). Best of all, several pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, Fubo TV and Optimum will offer the tournament in 4K.

Jimmy, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

