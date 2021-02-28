Netflix this week (February 28-March 6) plans to add 33 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, a Netflix original documentary on the life and drive-by death of the rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.; season five of World Party, the Netflix original animated series about five young animals who live to sing; and Moxie, a Netflix original comedy film starring Hadley Robinson as a alienated teen whose anonymous online journal turns her high school upside down. The film is directed by Amy Poehler who also has a supporting role as the teen’s mother.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Original)

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

Tuesday, March 2

Black or White

Word Party Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, March 3

Moxie (Netflix Original)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Original)

Parker

Safe Haven

Thursday, March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Original)

Friday, March 5

City of Ghosts (Netflix Original)

Dogwashers (Netflix Original)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Original)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Sentinelle (Netflix Original)

Phillip Swann

