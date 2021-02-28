Netflix this week (February 28-March 6) plans to add 33 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.
The new titles will include Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, a Netflix original documentary on the life and drive-by death of the rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.; season five of World Party, the Netflix original animated series about five young animals who live to sing; and Moxie, a Netflix original comedy film starring Hadley Robinson as a alienated teen whose anonymous online journal turns her high school upside down. The film is directed by Amy Poehler who also has a supporting role as the teen’s mother.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Monday, March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Original)
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
Tuesday, March 2
Black or White
Word Party Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Wednesday, March 3
Moxie (Netflix Original)
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Original)
Parker
Safe Haven
Thursday, March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Original)
Friday, March 5
City of Ghosts (Netflix Original)
Dogwashers (Netflix Original)
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Original)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Sentinelle (Netflix Original)
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann