Hulu this week (February 28-March 6) plans to add 62 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including a Hulu original movie.

The new titles will include Boss Level: a Hulu original film starring Frank Grillo as a special forces agent who repeats the day of his murder on a loop. While unspooling his life, the agent uncovers a secret government project that could explain his death, and save his ex-wife. (And you think you’re having a busy day!). And if that’s not enough for you, Mel Gibson plays the evil military officer who heads the secret government program! (Naomi Watts also co-stars.)

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, is giving Boss Level (directed by Joe Carnahan) a score of 88, albeit on just eight reviews as of February 28.

“Boss Level felt like it was made for me. It’s Groundhog Day if it starred Frank Grillo learning to become a better and better warrior in order to save his family and the world. High energy, awesome action, great twists and a huge heart. Carnahan crushed it,” opines Germain Lussier, an entertainment reporter for Gizmodo.

“I got to see the upcoming movie #bosslevel by #joecarnahan starring #FrankGrillo and it was totally great! Nothing like seeing an insanely awesome movie completely cold. Highly recommended,” tweets Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Monday, March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Tuesday, March 2

Debris: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 17

Wednesday, March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere

Friday, March 5

Boss Level: Hulu Film Premiere

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

Saturday, March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

