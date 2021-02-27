Netflix next month (March 2021) plans to add 92 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 52 originals.
The new titles will include Yes Day, a Netflix original comedy film starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who discovery the folly of letting their kids decide what to do; Zero Chill, a Netflix original teen series about a 15-year-old female skater who seeks to upend her rival twin brother skater; Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal, a Netflix original documentary on the federal investigation into wealthy parents buying their kids way into prestigious universities. and Waffles & Mochi, a Netflix original cooking show with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Also notable: Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, a Netflix original documentary on the life and drive-by death of the rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.; season five of World Party, the Netflix original animated series about five young animals who live to sing; Moxie, a Netflix original comedy film (directed by Amy Poehler who also has a supporting role) starring Hadley Robinson as a alienated teen whose anonymous online journal turns her high school upside down; Murder Among the Mormons, a Netflix original true-crime documentary that probes the mysterious bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985 that killed two people; Last Chance U: Basketball, a Netflix original documentary on an East Los Angeles high school hoops squad; and The One, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Hannah Ware who discovers a DNA test that can help desperate people find true love.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2021 to Netflix:
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Original)
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
March 2
Black or White
Word Party Season 5 (Netflix Original)
March 3
Moxie (Netflix Original)
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Original)
Parker
Safe Haven
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Original)
March 5
City of Ghosts (Netflix Original)
Dogwashers (Netflix Original)
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Original)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Sentinelle (Netflix Original)
March 8
Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)
Bombay Rose (Netflix Original)
March 9
The Houseboat (Netflix Original)
StarBeam Season 3 (Netflix Original)
March 10
Dealer (Netflix Original)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Original)
Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)
March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters (Netflix Original)
March 12
Love Alarm Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The One (Netflix Original)
Paper Lives (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Yes Day (Netflix Original)
March 14
Audrey
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG
The Last Blockbuster
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)
Zero Chill (Netflix Original)
March 16
Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Original)
Savages
Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Original)
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Original)
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Original)
Cabras da Peste (Netflix Original)
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Original)
Skylines
March 19
Alien TV Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Country Comfort (Netflix Original)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)
March 20
Jiu Jitsu
March 22
Navillera (Netflix Original)
Philomena
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Original)
March 24
Seaspiracy (Netflix Original)
Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)
March 25
Caught by a Wave (Netflix Original)
Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Original)
Millennials Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Original)
March 26
A Week Away (Netflix Original)
Bad Trip (Netflix Original)
Big Time Rush Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Double Trouble (Netflix Original)
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Original)
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)
Date to be announced later:
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Netflix Original)
Arashi’s Diary Voyage Episode 24 (Netflix Original)
The Yin Yang Master (Netflix Original)
