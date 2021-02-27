Netflix next month (March 2021) plans to add 92 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 52 originals.

The new titles will include Yes Day, a Netflix original comedy film starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who discovery the folly of letting their kids decide what to do; Zero Chill, a Netflix original teen series about a 15-year-old female skater who seeks to upend her rival twin brother skater; Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal, a Netflix original documentary on the federal investigation into wealthy parents buying their kids way into prestigious universities. and Waffles & Mochi, a Netflix original cooking show with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Also notable: Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, a Netflix original documentary on the life and drive-by death of the rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.; season five of World Party, the Netflix original animated series about five young animals who live to sing; Moxie, a Netflix original comedy film (directed by Amy Poehler who also has a supporting role) starring Hadley Robinson as a alienated teen whose anonymous online journal turns her high school upside down; Murder Among the Mormons, a Netflix original true-crime documentary that probes the mysterious bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985 that killed two people; Last Chance U: Basketball, a Netflix original documentary on an East Los Angeles high school hoops squad; and The One, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Hannah Ware who discovers a DNA test that can help desperate people find true love.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2021 to Netflix:

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Original)

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

March 2

Black or White

Word Party Season 5 (Netflix Original)

March 3

Moxie (Netflix Original)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Original)

Parker

Safe Haven

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Original)

March 5

City of Ghosts (Netflix Original)

Dogwashers (Netflix Original)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Original)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Sentinelle (Netflix Original)

March 8

Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Original)

March 9

The Houseboat (Netflix Original)

StarBeam Season 3 (Netflix Original)

March 10

Dealer (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Original)

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters (Netflix Original)

March 12

Love Alarm Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The One (Netflix Original)

Paper Lives (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Yes Day (Netflix Original)

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Zero Chill (Netflix Original)

March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Original)

Savages

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Original)

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix Original)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Netflix Original)

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Original)

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Original)

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Original)

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Country Comfort (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo (Netflix Original)

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera (Netflix Original)

Philomena

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Original)

March 24

Seaspiracy (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original)

March 25

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Original)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Original)

Millennials Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Original)

March 26

A Week Away (Netflix Original)

Bad Trip (Netflix Original)

Big Time Rush Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Double Trouble (Netflix Original)

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Original)

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)

Date to be announced later:

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Netflix Original)

Arashi’s Diary Voyage Episode 24 (Netflix Original)

The Yin Yang Master (Netflix Original)

