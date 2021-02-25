Spring is getting closer, but before you venture out, there are some intriguing new movies debuting this weekend on the top streaming services.

The new films coming from Friday to Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+ include:

* United States vs. Billie Holiday, a Hulu original film starring Andra Day as the legendary 1940s blues singer who became the high-profile target of a federal drug investigation. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the film a score of 56 based on 45 reviews.

“Although The United States vs. Billie Holiday often falls shy of its subject’s transcendence, Andra Day’s performance offers brilliant compensation,” the site states.

*Tom & Jerry, another Warner Bros. film that will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. The movie reunites the warring cat and mouse as they do battle in a big hotel prior to an important wedding. Chloe Grace Moretz also stars as the live action human playing to the proverbial green screen.

* Blade Runner, the 2017 sequel (on HBO Max) to the 1982 classic sci-fi film, Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford. This installment features Ryan Gosling as an even more futuristic LA detective chasing replicants and other unworldly creatures. Ford returns in his original role as does Edward James Olmos.

* Caught By a Wave, a Netflix original, Italian-made film about two teenagers in Sicily whose new romance is tested by unexpected events.

* No Escape, a 2015 dramatic film (on Netflix) starring Owen Wilson as an America engineer who becomes trapped with his family in Southeast Asia during a political uprising. Lake Bell and Pierce Brosnan co-star.

* The Informer, a 2019 dramatic film (on Amazon Prime) starring Joel Kinnaman (House of Cards, The Killing) as a former special forces soldier who’s asked by the FBI to bring down a New York crime boss.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

HBO Max

Friday, February 26

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Saturday, February 27

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Netflix

Friday, February 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape (2015)

Hulu

Friday, February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021, Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Amazon Prime

Friday, February 26

The Informer (2020)

Disney+

Friday, February 26

Myth: A Frozen Tale (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

