Amazon next month (March 2021) plans to add 71 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include Coming to America 2, an Amazon original movie starring Eddie Murphy as an African prince who returns to America in search of the son he never knew he had. The sequel to the 1988 comedy hit, Coming to America, also returns Arsenio Hall as the prince’s best friend and assistant as well as Tracy Morgan, James Earl Jones (as the prince’s father) and Wesley Snipes.

Also notable in March: Making Their Mark, an Amazon original documentary on the Australian football league; Invincible, an Amazon original animated series about a 17-year-old whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero; and Templanza, an Amazon original series about a rich landowner who loses his fortune, but finds his purpose rebuilding his vineyard.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2021 to Amazon Prime:

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Movies

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

Movies

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Movies

Honest Thief (2020)

Series

Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

Movies

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Series

Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

Movies

Renegades (1989)

March 30

Movies

The Ghost Writer (2010)

IMDb TV New in March – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV SERIES

March 1

Project Blue Book S1-2

Movies

The Lincoln Lawyer

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)



— Phillip Swann

