Netflix this week (February 21-27) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include Pele, a Netflix original documentary about the legendary Brazilian soccer player whose teams won three World Cup championships. During his reign in the 1960s, Pele dominated the sport much like Michael Jordan ruled over the professional basketball in the 1980s. Pele’s skills as a high-scoring forward (1,279 lifetime goals, including exhibition games) have never been surpassed. But the documentary also probes Pele’s controversial relationship with the Brazilian government, particularly the country’s repressive military.

Also coming this week: Geez and Ann, a Netflix original Indonesian-made movie about a teenage girl who falls for her dream boy; Brian Regan: On the Rocks, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special featuring the aforementioned comedian; and Ginny and Georgia, a Netflix original dramatic series about a complicated mother and daughter relationship.

Here is a list of the new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Feb. 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape (2015)

