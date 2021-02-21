Hulu next month (March 2021) plans to add 99 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including five originals.

The new titles will include Boss Level: a Hulu original film starring Frank Grillo as a special forces agent who repeats the day of his murder on a loop. While unspooling his life, the agent uncovers a secret government project that could explain his death, and save his ex-wife. (And you think you’re having a busy day!). And if that’s not enough for you, Mel Gibson plays the evil military officer who heads the secret government program!

Also notable in March: kid 90, a Hulu original documentary featuring Soleil Moon Frye who recorded her life in the 1990s as a teen star (Punky Brewster); the complete season two of Trolls: TrollsTopia, the Hulu original animated children’s series based on the hit movie; the complete season two of of Solar Opposites, a Hulu original animated series about four space aliens who crash land in America; and a new installment (and possible series finale) of Into the Dark, the Hulu original horror anthology series. This episode, called Blood Moon, features a mother who moves to a small town with her son, but they are soon harassed by the unenlightened locals who aren’t aware of what the moon can do to the duo.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2021 to Hulu:

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 17

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere

March 5

Boss Level: Hulu Film Premiere

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere

March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere, Hulu original

Cake: Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2

Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere

100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2, Hulu original

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale, Hulu original

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere

