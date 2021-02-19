Q. I tried to watch Wandavision on Disney Plus this morning because I love that show. But I couldn’t log in to the app. I kept trying and it didn’t work. Do you know what’s wrong? How could this happen now?! — Jennifer, Reno, Nevada.

Jennifer, you are not alone. Thousands of Disney+ subscribers this morning stormed the social media sites to say they couldn’t log in to Disney+ to see the new episode of Wandavision, the miniseries based on the Marvel Comics characters played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Downdetector,com reports that more than 18,000 people were simultaneously complaining on social media at the height of the problem, which was shortly after 3 a.m. ET when the new episode Wandavision episode was added. Some Disney+ subscribers said they couldn’t log in while others said the video stream was glitchy after they did log in.

my disney plus is still down there’s nothing left for me pic.twitter.com/PulCVv0mF9 — jade (@anyajoyfilms) February 19, 2021

Me finding out @disneyplus is down when I’m just trying to watch #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/OeTZmyiuKI — Josh Moreno (@JoshMoreno3) February 19, 2021

When I stay up late to watch wandavision and Disney plus is down….. FIX THIS #DisneyPlus #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/JFcL9AtlVt — @caidorade (@caidorade) February 19, 2021

Disney Plus never acknowledged the problem, which didn’t seem to affect everyone. But according to Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, the problem seemed to be short-lived with the number of complaints falling rapidly within 30 minutes. However, it you are still experiencing issues, it might help to delete and reinstall the Disney+ app.

The technical snafu is another reminder that streaming can still be an unreliable way to watch television, despite its conveniences and competitive pricing. (Disney+, which has become enormously popular thanks in part to Wandavision and the Star Wars-inspired Mandalorian, is just $6.99 a month.) Live streaming, as opposed to the Video on Demand kind on Disney+ and Netflix, is even more prone to technical interruptions.

The hiccups are even more likely to occur when there’s a high-profile event such as a new Wandavision episode, which draws more viewers than normal, and consequently, overtaxes the streamer’s servers.

Jennifer, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

