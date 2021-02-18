Sling TV, the live streamer owned by Dish, is extending its promotion that permits new customers to subscribe for $10 for the first month of service.

As part of a Valentine Day’s promo last week, Sling offered the special price through Sunday, February 14. But it now says new customers can still subscribe for $10 for one month through Friday, February 19.

Sling TV normally costs $35 a month for new customers for its Blue and Orange base plans. Under the promotion, after your first month of service, the $10 price will revert to the regular price of $35 a month unless you cancel.

(The streamer raised the price by $5 a month last month). Existing customers will not see a price increase until August 1, 2021 at the earliest; Sling TV last year implemented a one-year price freeze for current subscribers.)

The streaming service’s Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

In addition to the live channels, Sling TV’s base plans provide up to 500 hours of DVR storage and 85,000 movies and shows via On Demand.

Sling, which started in January 2015, is one of several live streaming services that compete with cable and satellite. It’s available online on computers and mobile devices as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

