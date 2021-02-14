Netflix this week (February 14-20) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include I Care a Lot, a Netflix original film starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as a woman whose plan to steal from the elderly goes awry when she learns one of her targets is connected to a ruthless gangster. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives I Care a Lot a score of 93 out of a possible 100, based on 29 reviews.

“I Care a Lot is a sleekly unnerving thriller,” writes Owen Gleiberman of Variety. “It’s built around a scam just plausible enough to give you pause, and a protagonist who’s so efficient in her diabolical ruthlessness that you can scarcely take your eyes off her vicious amoral glow.”

Also notable this week: The Crew, a Netflix original sitcom series starring Kevin James (The King of Queens, Kevin Can Wait) as the crew chief of a motley band in a NASCAR garage; and Behind Her Eyes, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Simona Brown as a young woman whose life becomes more than she can handle when he falls for a married man, and his mysterious misses.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, Feb. 15

The Crew — Netflix Original

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

Thursday, Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Friday, Feb. 19

I Care A Lot — Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

Saturday, Feb. 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

— Phillip Swann

