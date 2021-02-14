Q. I couldn’t log in to Fubo TV all day yesterday. Do you know what the problem is? Have they fixed it? This is a buggy streaming service, not like Netflix. I don’t get it. Why am I paying for this? — Garry, Fairfax, Virginia.

Garry, live streaming services may be less expensive than cable and satellite, but they are still vulnerable to occasional technical snafus for a variety of reasons, including faulty home Internet connections, server issues, and app glitches. This is the price you have to pay for a TV service that doesn’t come with two-year contracts and hidden fees such as Broadcast TV surcharges and installation costs.

Fubo TV, which starts at $64.99 a month, is the latest live streaming service to suffer a widespread technical meltdown. Thousands of FuboTV subscribers yesterday took to social media sites to express their anger when they could not log in to the service. The problem seemed to start in early afternoon, but continued throughout the day.

Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, reported that more than 1,500 Fubo subscribers were complaining simultaneously online at the height of the problem, which was around 3:30 p.m. ET.

“I am sick and tired of your technical issues. I lost my soccer game today because of that. Multiple times I have had to activate codes. What is wrong with your services?” tweeted ‘Juan Gonzalez.’

Every time I want to watch a game with no issues @fuboTV let’s me down. I’m about ready to dump my account it’s terrible. I get on Twitter and I’m not the only one… why am I paying all that money for!? — KingCu3rvo (@KCu3rvo) February 13, 2021

“Are we going to have to (keep) resetting our app all night or is this something that will be fixed?’ asked ‘Doug.’

Fubo TV’s Twitter customer service team acknowledged the problem and said shortly after 6 p.m. ET that it should be resolved.

Apologies, the issue has been intermittent but should be currently resolved, please refresh your stream and let us know if this works for you! -EC — fuboTV Support (@fuboTVsupport) February 13, 2021

But some subscribers last night continued to post comments on Twitter, and in other social media sites, that they still couldn’t log in. This morning, the complaints seemed to have stopped, suggesting the issue has been resolved.

Fubo TV did not explain what caused the snafus.

— Phillip Swann

