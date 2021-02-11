With snow, sleet and rain rendering outdoor life unforgivable in much of the nation, this is a good weekend to watch a new movie debuting on one of the top streaming services.

The films premiering from Friday through Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include:

* Judas and the Black Messiah, which will debut on HBO Max and in movie theaters on the same day. The film, which is based on a real-life story, stars LaKeith Stanfield as Bill O’Neal, an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panthers during the 1960s to get incriminatory evidence against its leaders. However, O’Neal soon regrets his mission when his work triggers a controversial homicide of the group’s leader, Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 98 out of 100 based on 120 reviews.

“An electrifying dramatization of historical events, Judas and the Black Messiah is a forceful condemnation of racial injustice — and a major triumph for its director and stars,” the site states..

* Dunkirk, the riveting 2017 drama (on HBO Max) from director Christopher Nolan about the real-life mission to save hundreds of British and Allied forces trapped on a beach during World War II. Rottentomatoes.com gives the film a score of 93 based on 426 reviews.

* To All The Boys: Always and Forever, a Netflix original teen romance film starring Lana Condor as a high school senior who must prepare for a new life.

* The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, an Amazon original sci-fi movie about a teenager boy who lives the same day every day in a loop until he meets a teenage girl who’s doing the same thing.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, February 12

To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Netflix Film

Saturday, February 13

Monsoon (2019)

HBO Max

Friday, February 12

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Saturday, February 13

The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, February 12

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Amazon Prime

Friday, February 12

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Disney+ does not have a new film this weekend, but it will air a new episode of Wandavision.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

