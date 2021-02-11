Major League Baseball is raising the price on the 2021 season’s edition of MLB.TV by $8 to $129.99.

The league’s online package of out-of-market games cost $121.99 in February 2020, which was only a $3 increase over the 2019 pre-season price. Of course, the 2020 season was delayed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When the league began play in July, MLB TV charged $59.99 for the 60-game shortened season.

For $129.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2021 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The $129.99 also entitles you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2020 regular season game content via on demand. New 2021 features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games.

MLB.TV in 2021 also offers a single-team plan for $109.99, which is a $16 increase over the February 2020 single-team price. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the $129.99 price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

Local blackouts still apply in the 2021 MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB’s 2021 season is scheduled to start on April 1 and end on October 3. Each team will play 162 games barring any Covid-19-caused cancellations. The first spring training games are scheduled to begin on February 27. MLB TV last year offered more than 300 live spring training games with the package, but its web page does not offer a specific number for the 2021 season.

— Phillip Swann

