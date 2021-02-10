Sling TV is offering more than 100 live channels for free from 5 p.m. to midnight ET each night through Valentine’s Day, and the company says you don’t have to use a credit card number to watch them.

The deal, which is called the ‘Sling Fling,’ includes all channels from Sling’s Orange and Blue base packages as well as four add-on plans (Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, News Extra and Comedy Extra), and Showtime.

“Sling Fling will give cable customers an opportunity to experience Sling TV’s extensive line-up of live and on-demand content, so they can happily leave cable behind with confidence,” stated Michael Schwimmer, Sling TV’s group president. “Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option — the channels they love at a much lower price. Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with Sling TV, and join the millions of Sling TV subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment.”

Sling TV normally costs $35 a month for new customers (the streamer raised the price by $5 a month last month), but it’s now offering the first month of Orange or Blue for $10.

(Existing customers will not see a price increase until August 1, 2021 at the earliest; Sling TV last year implemented a one-year price freeze for current subscribers.)

The streaming service’s Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Sling says new customers who want to watch the free ‘Sling Fling’ programming this week need only to include an e-mail and password. To learn more, click here.

— Phillip Swann

