Netflix this week (February 7-13) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals. (And it’s going to get creepy this week, Netflix fans.)
The new titles will include The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel, a Netflix original documentary on an unsolved murder at a strange Los Angeles hotel that seems to specialize in mysterious crimes. (The Los Angeles Times reports that it’s known as ‘Hotel Death’); To All The Boys: Always and Forever, a Netflix original teen romance film starring Lana Condor as a high school senior who must prepare for a new life; and Buried By the Bernards, a Netflix reality series about a Memphis family who runs a drive-in funeral home.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Wednesday, February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) — Netflix Film
The World We Make (2019)
Thursday, February 11
Capitani — Netflix Original
Layla Manjun — Netflix Film
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — Netflix Film
Squared Love — Netflix Film
Friday, February 12
Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Netflix Film
Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
Saturday, February 13
Monsoon (2019)
