Netflix this week (February 7-13) plans to add 16 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals. (And it’s going to get creepy this week, Netflix fans.)

The new titles will include The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel, a Netflix original documentary on an unsolved murder at a strange Los Angeles hotel that seems to specialize in mysterious crimes. (The Los Angeles Times reports that it’s known as ‘Hotel Death’); To All The Boys: Always and Forever, a Netflix original teen romance film starring Lana Condor as a high school senior who must prepare for a new life; and Buried By the Bernards, a Netflix reality series about a Memphis family who runs a drive-in funeral home.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Wednesday, February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) — Netflix Film

The World We Make (2019)

Thursday, February 11

Capitani — Netflix Original

Layla Manjun — Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film

Friday, February 12

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

Saturday, February 13

Monsoon (2019)

— Phillip Swann

