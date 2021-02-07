AT&T and Cox Media have signed a new carriage agreement that will return 25 local TV channels to DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse in time for today’s Super Bowl.

The Cox Media stations began posting notices this morning saying the channels have been returned to the three AT&T-owned TV services. And an AT&T spokesman confirmed to the TV Answer Man that a new pact has been signed.

“Yes, we have a deal,” he said.

The AT&T spokesman added that he was still getting details on the new agreement, but it was his understanding that it was long-term, not a temporary agreement.

Update: AT&T issued this statement this morning confirming it’s a long-term deal.:

“AT&T and Cox Media Group have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide CMG-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country. All CMG stations have returned to any impacted AT&T homes.”

The carriage dispute, which began last Tuesday morning, included KIRO-TV, the CBS affiliate in Seattle, KVIQ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Eureka, California, KYMA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Yuma, Arizona, WXVT-TV, the CBS affiliate in Greenwood, Mississippi, and WHIO-TV, the CBS affiliate in Dayton, Ohio. Without today’s agreement, subscribers to AT&T’s TV services in those five markets would have been unable to watch the Super Bowl without using a streaming app or antenna.

The blackout also included 20 other network affiliates in Cox Media markets. Here is the list of Cox Media stations that were blacked out on DIRECTV, U-verse and AT&T TV:

KFFX-TV (Fox, Yakima, Washington)

KYMA-TV (CBS, NBC, Yuma, Arizona)

KIEM-TV, KVIQ-TV (NBC, CBS, Eureka, California)

WSYT-TV (Fox, Syracuse, New York)

KLAX-TV (ABC, Alexandria, Louisiana)

WABG-TV, WXVT-TV (ABC, CBS, Fox, Greenwood, Mississippi)

WICZ-TV (Fox, Binghamton, New York)

KMVU-TV (Fox, Medford, Oregon)

KAYU-TV (Fox, Spokane, Washington)

WSB-TV, Channel 2 (ABC, Atlanta, GA)

WFXT-TV, Channel 25 (FOX, Boston, MA)

WSOC-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Charlotte, NC)

WAXN-TV, Channel 64 (IND, Charlotte, NC)

WHIO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Dayton, OH)

WFOX-TV, Channel 30 (FOX, Jacksonville, FL)

WFOX2-TV, Channel 32 (MNT, Jacksonville, FL)

WHBQ-TV, Channel 13 (FOX, Memphis, TN)

WFTV-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Orlando, FL)

WRDQ-TV, Channel 27 (IND, Orlando, FL)

WPXI-TV, Channel 11 (NBC, Pittsburgh, PA)

KIRO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Seattle, WA)

KOKI-TV, Channel 23 (FOX, Tulsa, OK)

KMYT-TV, Channel 41 (MNT, Tulsa, OK)

— Phillip Swann

