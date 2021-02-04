It’s Super Bowl weekend, but you still have time to watch a new movie and there are some interesting ones debuting from Friday through Sunday on the top streaming services.

The new films coming this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney Plus include:

* Malcom & Marie, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Zendaya and John David Washington (son of Denzel) as a couple whose seemingly perfect life is actually unspooling. Rottentomatoes.com this morning is giving the movie a score of 59 based on 87 reviews. “Malcolm & Marie’s ambitions aren’t always satisfactorily fulfilled, but its flaws are often offset by the strong chemistry between the film’s stars,” the site states.

* Strip Down, Rise Up, a Netflix original documentary movie about women who find comfort in pole dancing. Variety writes that “a new documentary makes a poignant case for the empowering possibilities of the stripper’s go-to prop.”

* Aquaman, the 2018 superhero film (on HBO Max) starring Jason Momoa as the half-fish, half-human whose mission is to stop his half-brother (again with the half?!) from uniting the undersea kingdoms to take over the surface world. Amber Heard co-stars.

* Irresistible, the 2020 film (on HBO Max) starring Steve Carell as a Democratic Party strategist who tries to help a small town candidate win a conservative district. Rose Byrne co-stars.

* Antebellum, the 2020 horror film (on Hulu) starring Janelle Monáe as a modern-day African-American who becomes trapped in a Civil War-era Southern slave plantation.

* Bliss, an Amazon original movie starring Owen Wilson as a recent divorcee who meets a homeless woman (Salma Hayek) who believes her world of poverty is a computer simulation.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix:

Friday, February 5

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film

HBO Max

Friday, February 5

Aquaman, 2018

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Saturday, February 6

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

Sunday, February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

Hulu

Friday, February 5

Antebellum (2020)

Amazon Prime

Friday, February 5

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Disney+

There are no new movies debuting this weekend on Disney+. (But there is a new episode of Wandavision.)

— Phillip Swann

