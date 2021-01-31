Netflix this week (January 31-February 6) plans to add 29 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include Malcom & Marie, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose seemingly perfect life is actually unspooling; Strip Down, Rise Up, a Netflix original documentary about women who find comfort in pole dancing; Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special starring the aforementioned comedian and some new comic friends; and Firefly Lane, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two women whose lifelong friendship is tested by an act of betrayal.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Tuesday, February 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

Wednesday, February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Black Beach — Netflix Film

Firefly Lane — Netflix Original All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix FilmBlack Beach — Netflix FilmFirefly Lane — Netflix Original Friday, February 5

Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Original

Malcom & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film

Saturday, February 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)

— Phillip Swann

