Netflix this week (January 31-February 6) plans to add 29 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.
The new titles will include Malcom & Marie, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose seemingly perfect life is actually unspooling; Strip Down, Rise Up, a Netflix original documentary about women who find comfort in pole dancing; Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, a Netflix original stand-up comedy special starring the aforementioned comedian and some new comic friends; and Firefly Lane, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two women whose lifelong friendship is tested by an act of betrayal.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Tuesday, February 2
Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
Saturday, February 6
The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)
— Phillip Swann