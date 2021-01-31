Hulu this week (January 31-February 6) plans to add 73 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including some classic films and a reexamination of a fallen pop icon.

The new titles will include The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, a FX documentary on the troubled pop singer whose once golden life has become a courtroom drama starring her father and a controversial conservatorship. The show, which will air the same day on FX at 10 p.m. ET, investigates how Britney transformed from one of America’s hottest performers to an object of much mystery and occasional pity.

Also notable this week: Downhill Racer, the 1969 drama starring Robert Redford (and Gene Hackman) as a skier who sacrifices everything for victory; Grosse Pointe Blank, the quirky 1997 film starring John Cusack as a hitman who comes home for a high school reunion; You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 time capsule film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan who meet cure on a new e-mail service called American Online; and six Star Trek movies.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Sunday, January 31

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Monday, February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tuesday, February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Thursday, February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Friday, February 5

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, new episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

