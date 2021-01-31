Amazon this week (January 31-February 6) plans to add 49 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including one original Amazon movie.

The new titles will include Bliss, an Amazon original movie starring Owen Wilson as a recent divorcee who meets a homeless woman (Salma Hayek) who believes her world of poverty is a computer simulation; Coming to America, the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy about an African prince who searches for love in the United States; and Dazed and Confused, the 1993 comedy film directed by Richard Linklater about an eventful last day of high school in 1976 in a small Texas town.

Also notable this week: The first three seasons (the ones worth watching) of Billions, the Showtime dramatic series about an unscrupulous hedge fund trader (Damian Lewis) and an ambitious prosecutor (Paul Giamatti) who wants to take him down at any cost.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Friday, February 5

Movies

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

