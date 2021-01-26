MASN, the TV home of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, has announced that it will permit pay TV subscribers this season to stream the channel, including live games, on an app.

Pay TV customers will be able to use their user name and password to access the app which will be available throughout MASN’s seven-state broadcast territory. You will not be able to use it if you don’t have a subscription to MASN through your cable, satellite or live streaming service.

MASN is one of the last regional sports channels to offer in-market streaming with pay TV authentication. The regional sports channel made the announcement yesterday after also announcing that it would trim its pre-game and post-game shows by 15 minutes, and dismiss several on-air personalities.

“MASN will continue, as we have for the last 15 years, to broadcast more than 300 baseball games and 600 30-minute pre- and post-game shows,” said John McGuinness, MASN’s senior vice president of marketing. “The network’s investment in live streaming expands our ability to deliver premium content and provide deeper engagement opportunities for fans and marketers alike.”

The app, which will be available by opening day, will also include real-time player statistics, live scoring updates, and analysis from the MASNsports.com team. The MASN app will be expanded to feature unique video and editorial content, live odds and gaming analysis, the channel said.

The regional sports channel said the app will be on computers, mobile devices (iOS and Android) and Roku.

MASN is available in the Baltimore-Washington area on such providers as DIRECTV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Verizon and AT&T TV. (You can see the complete list here.) But MASN’s contract with Comcast is scheduled for renewal next month.

