Amazon next month (February 2021) plans to add 58 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Bliss, an Amazon original movie starring Owen Wilson as a recent divorcee who meets a homeless woman (Salma Hayek) who believes her world of poverty is a computer simulation; The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, an Amazon original sci-fi movie about a teenager boy who lives the same day every day in a loop until he meets a teenage girl who’s doing the same thing; Clifford: The Big Red Dog, an Amazon original animated children’s series featuring the loveable pup; Tell Me Your Secrets, an Amazon original drama series starring Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater and Amy Brenneman as three people who develop a strange connection after undergoing a mystical experience; and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, an Amazon original documentary series on an elite high school basketball team near Los Angeles. (LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is an executive producer.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to Amazon Prime:

February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5

Movies

Bliss – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

Movies

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

Series

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

Series

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

Date To Be Determined

Tell Me Your Secrets — Amazon Original

