Netflix this week (January 24-January 30) plans to add eight new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Penguin Bloom, a Netflix original movie starring Naomi Watts as an Australian woman who is paralyzed from the chest down after an accident, but whose life finds meaning thanks to a wounded magpie. The film, which also includes Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) as Watts’ husband, is based on a real-life family.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Penguin Bloom a score of 69 based on 35 reviews.

“Penguin Bloom’s fact-based story could have been adapted with greater nuance, but strong work from Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln adds some much-needed heart,” the site states.

Also notable this week: The Dig, a Netflix original movie about a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan) who makes a startling historic discovery on her property during an archaeological excavation; and We Are The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary on a youth football league in Brooklyn.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Tuesday, January 26

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

Friday, January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

Saturday, January 30

Fatima (2020)

