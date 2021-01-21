* The White Tiger, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Adarsh Gourav as a young man who achieves business success in India while tackling the country’s class system. Priyanka Chopra co-stars as ‘Pinky Madam,’ one of his clients while he’s working as a driver for the wealthy.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, now gives The White Tiger a score of 88, based on 50 reviews.

“Well-acted and beautifully made, The White Tiger distills the strengths of its source material into a grimly compelling drama,” the site states.

* Don’t Let Go, a 2019 sci-fi horror film (on HBO Max) starring David Oyelowo (Selma) as a homicide detective who begins receiving phone calls from the victims whose murders he’s investigating.

* Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special, a Hulu original movie version of the illusionist’s one-man play.

* Wild Uganda, a National Geographic film documentary (on Disney+) that examines how conservation efforts have saved the wild gorilla in Uganda, once regarded as extinct.

* Terra Willy, the 2020 animated film (on Hulu) about a young boy whose family space ship crashes on an alien planet. He learns how to cope thanks to the help of the planet’s inhabitants and a few trusty robots.

Here is the complete list of new movies debuting this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime:

Netflix:

Friday, January 22

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

HBO Max

Saturday, January 23

Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, January 22

Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Terra Willy (2020)

Disney+

Friday, January 22

Wild Uganda

Amazon Prime

No new movies coming this weekend to Amazon Prime.

