Normally in this column we highlight the new releases coming this weekend to the top streaming services. But we would be remiss if we didn’t first note that Wonder Woman 1984 will leave HBO Max after Sunday. So if you haven’t watched the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit, this is your last chance unless you want to don a mask and venture into the theaters.
Now after that little bookkeeping, let’s look at the new movies coming Friday through Sunday on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Hulu.
The new titles include:
* The White Tiger, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Adarsh Gourav as a young man who achieves business success in India while tackling the country’s class system. Priyanka Chopra co-stars as ‘Pinky Madam,’ one of his clients while he’s working as a driver for the wealthy.
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, now gives The White Tiger a score of 88, based on 50 reviews.
“Well-acted and beautifully made, The White Tiger distills the strengths of its source material into a grimly compelling drama,” the site states.
* Don’t Let Go, a 2019 sci-fi horror film (on HBO Max) starring David Oyelowo (Selma) as a homicide detective who begins receiving phone calls from the victims whose murders he’s investigating.
* Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special, a Hulu original movie version of the illusionist’s one-man play.
* Wild Uganda, a National Geographic film documentary (on Disney+) that examines how conservation efforts have saved the wild gorilla in Uganda, once regarded as extinct.
* Terra Willy, the 2020 animated film (on Hulu) about a young boy whose family space ship crashes on an alien planet. He learns how to cope thanks to the help of the planet’s inhabitants and a few trusty robots.
Here is the complete list of new movies debuting this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime:
Netflix:
Friday, January 22
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
The White Tiger — Netflix Film
HBO Max
Saturday, January 23
Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
Hulu
Friday, January 22
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
Terra Willy (2020)
Disney+
Friday, January 22
Wild Uganda
Amazon Prime
No new movies coming this weekend to Amazon Prime.
