Comcast revealed today at its web site that it will begin offering both Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks home games in 4K, starting this weekend. That is, if you live in Chicago where the games are not blacked out.

Confused? Let me explain.

The first NHL game in 4K will be tomorrow night’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings at 8 p.m. ET while the first NBA contest in 4K will be the Los Angeles Lakers-Chicago Bulls game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both the NHL and NBA games will be produced by NBC Sports Chicago, which is owned by Comcast.

However, to watch the games in 4K, you will need to live in the Bulls’ and Blackhawks’ broadcast territory, which includes Illinois and parts of some neighboring states such as Iowa. If you live outside that market, the games will be blacked out. (This is because NBC Sports Chicago, which has the TV rights, is a regional sports channel; it does not have the national broadcast rights to the game.)

If you do live in the Chicago market, to watch live events in 4K on Comcast, you can say ‘4K’ into your voice remote, or search for the program on-screen by typing in ‘4K’ using the remote’s virtual keyboard.

Here are the upcoming Bulls and Blackhawks games in 4K, if you live in Chicago:

Bulls

1/23 Lakers vs. Bulls (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

1/25 Celtics vs. Bulls (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

1/30 Trailblazers vs. Bulls (5:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

2/1 Knicks vs. Bulls (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

2/3 Knicks vs. Bulls (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

2/8 Wizards vs. Bulls (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks

1/22 Red Wings vs. Blackhawks (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

1/24 Red Wings vs. Blackhawks (12:30pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

1/29 Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

1/31 Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks (7:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

2/2 Hurricanes vs. Blackhawks (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

2/4 Hurricanes vs. Blackhawks (8:00pm ET, NBC Sports Chicago)

— Phillip Swann

