Netflix next month (February 2021) plans to add 72 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 44 originals.

The new titles will include I Care a Lot, a Netflix original film starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as a woman whose plan to steal from the elderly goes awry when she learns one of her targets is connected to a ruthless gangster; Firefly Lane, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two women whose lifelong friendship is made stronger by a powerful tragedy; Malcom & Marie, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose seemingly perfect life is actually unspooling; Strip Down, Rise Up, a Netflix original documentary about women who find comfort in pole dancing; Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel, a Netflix original documentary on an unsolved murder at a strange Los Angeles hotel; and Pele, a Netflix documentary on arguably the greatest soccer player ever.

Also notable: Season three of The Sinner, the USA Network dramatic series about mystifying crimes; and The Patriot, the 2000 film starring Mel Gibson as a Revolutionary War hero.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to Netflix:

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1 My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019) Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005) February 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Black Beach — Netflix Film

Firefly Lane — Netflix OriginalFebruary 5 Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix OriginalMalcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity — Netflix Film

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3) Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016) Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) — Netflix Film

The World We Make (2019) Feb. 11

Capitani — Netflix Original

Layla Manjun — Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019) Feb. 15

The Crew — Netflix Original Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3 Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime Feb. 19

I Care A Lot — Netflix Film Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original Feb. 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film Feb. 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016) Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary Feb. 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2 Feb. 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape (2015) Dates to be announced:

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus — Netflix Original

