Netflix next month (February 2021) plans to add 72 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 44 originals.
The new titles will include I Care a Lot, a Netflix original film starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as a woman whose plan to steal from the elderly goes awry when she learns one of her targets is connected to a ruthless gangster; Firefly Lane, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two women whose lifelong friendship is made stronger by a powerful tragedy; Malcom & Marie, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose seemingly perfect life is actually unspooling; Strip Down, Rise Up, a Netflix original documentary about women who find comfort in pole dancing; Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel, a Netflix original documentary on an unsolved murder at a strange Los Angeles hotel; and Pele, a Netflix documentary on arguably the greatest soccer player ever.
Also notable: Season three of The Sinner, the USA Network dramatic series about mystifying crimes; and The Patriot, the 2000 film starring Mel Gibson as a Revolutionary War hero.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to Netflix:
February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
February 2
Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) — Netflix Film
The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11
Capitani — Netflix Original
Layla Manjun — Netflix Film
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — Netflix Film
Squared Love — Netflix Film
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Netflix Film
Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15
The Crew — Netflix Original
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
Feb. 19
I Care A Lot — Netflix Film
Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
Feb. 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
Pelé — Netflix Documentary
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
No Escape (2015)
Dates to be announced:
Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)
Sisyphus — Netflix Original
Vincenzo — Netflix Original
