Q. I can’t wait any longer on YouTube TV bringing the Fox regional sports channels back. I don’t think YouTube TV and Sinclair will ever make a deal. So I’m ready to switch. I saw an ad for Vidgo for $10 a month. Is that a good alternative to YouTube TV? Do they have the Fox regional channels? Please answer this! — Penny, Mesa, Arizona.

Penny, you’re right. YouTube, Hulu Live, Sling TV and FuboTV last year all lost the 21 Sinclair-owned, Fox-named regional sports channels due to carriage disputes, and there’s no indication a resolution is imminent. The live streamers seem unwilling to pay what Sinclair is demanding, even with both the NBA and NHL seasons underway.

Are there alternatives? We’ve written here before about AT&T TV which carries nearly every available regional sports channel, including the Sinclair channels. However, the cost of AT&T TV’s plan which includes the RSNs is $84.99 a month, which is comparable to what you would pay for a cable or satellite service. Why cut the cord when you’ll pay roughly the same monthly bill?

But what about Vidgo, you ask? The live streaming service is generating considerable attention now with a promotional offer of $10 a month for the first two months. The price rises to $55 a month after the first two months, but you can cancel at any time.

(If you recall, AT&T TV Now, which recently merged with AT&T TV, offered its service for $10 a month for the first three months when it was known as DIRECTV Now a few years ago. The dirt-cheap price helped it generate nearly two million subscribers. But the service lost 1.2 million of those subs after it dropped the promotion and now it’s not even allowing new customers to sign up. This would suggest that Vidgo’s $10 deal may be short-lived as well.)

What do you get for $10 a month?

Eighty-five channels, including several national sports networks such as the NFL Network. ESPN, the ACC Network, FS1, FS2, the Big Ten Network, the SEC Network and the Pac 12 Network. There are also such basic cable staples as A&E, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Fox News, Lifetime, HGTV, the Food Network, and Nickelodeon.

However, there’s no CNN, TNT or TBS from Turner, and there’s a limited availability of local channels; ABC and Fox are in some markets.

And there’s also no regional sports channels, from Sinclair or anyone else.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for an alternative that includes Sinclair, Vidgo isn’t it. But if want to try a live streaming service that delivers a lot of TV channels for just $10 a month for two months, you can’t go wrong here.

You can learn more about Vidgo’s channel lineup here. The service is available on numerous devices including Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Penny, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

