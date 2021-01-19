Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is now selling the NHL Center Ice plan for $29 a month.

The plan offers up to 40 out-of-market, regular season NHL games a week. (Nationally televised and local team games are blacked out.)

Sling says it’s the first live streaming service to offer NHL Center Ice. However, the $29.99 a month price is $5 a month more than NHL.TV, the league’s online package of games.

The streamer says NHL Center Ice can now be purchased as a standalone subscription, or as an add-on to one of Sling’s two base programming packages, which start at $30 a month.

“We’re thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on Sling TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game,” said David Teplinsky, vice president of programming and strategy for Sling TV. “With the addition of live, must-see sports programming like NHL Center Ice, we continue to deliver better value and more choice to our customers who want a high quality streaming TV experience across traditional TV and mobile devices.”

Sling TV offers both the Blue and Orange base plans for $30 a month each. You can purchase both of them for $45 a month combined.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels so you might think Blue is better. But Orange includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

— Phillip Swann

