Hulu next month (February 2021) plans to add 101 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including two Hulu originals and FX on Hulu premieres.

The new titles will include the United States vs. Billie Holiday, a Hulu original film starring Andra Day as the legendary 1940s blues singer who became the high-profile target of a federal drug investigation; The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, a FX documentary on the iconic pop singer whose once golden life has become a courtroom drama starring her father; Into the Dark: Tentacles, a new installment in Hulu original horror anthology series; the season four premiere of Snowfall, the FX original series which examines the impact of the crack epidemic in the 1980s; and Nomadland, a 2020 film which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who decides to travel the countryside looking for gainful employment.

Also notable next month: Downhill Racer, the 1969 classic film starring Robert Redford (and Gene Hackman) as a skier who sacrifices everything for victory; Grosse Pointe Blank, the quirky 1997 film starring John Cusack as a hitman who comes home for a school reunion; and six Star Trek movies.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to Hulu:

February 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Available February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available February 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Available February 5

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, new episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Available February 7

Harrow, season 3 premiere (ABC Studios)

Available February 11

Then Came You (2019)

Available February 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles, new episode premiere (Hulu original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Available February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Available February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Available February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, complete season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Available February 18

Good Trouble, season 3 premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19

Nomadland (2021)

Available February 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

Available February 25

Snowfall, season 4 premiere (FX)

Available February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021, Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)



