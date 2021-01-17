Netflix this week (January 17-23) plans to add 12 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Spycraft, a Netflix original documentary on the gadgets and gizmos used by spies over the years; season two of Blown Away, Netflix original competition series featuring glassblowing as a sport; Fate: The Winx Saga, a Netflix original young adult dramatic series based on Nickelodeon’s Winx Club show; season four of Call My Agent, a Netflix original comedy-drama series about talent representatives in France (show first aired in France); and The White Tiger, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Adarsh Gourav as a young man who achieves business success in India while tackling the country’s class system.

Also notable: Sightless, a 2020 psychological drama starring Madelaine Petsch as a young blind woman who starts to hear distress calls from her apartment vent, but no one will believe her claims.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, January 18

Homefront (2013)

Tuesday, January 19

Hello Ninja, Season 4 — Netflix Family

Wednesday, January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

Thursday, January 21

Call My Agent!, Season 4 — Netflix Original

Friday, January 22

Blown Away, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

Saturday, January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

