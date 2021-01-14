Q. I’ve been reading your articles about Roku dropping the Spectrum TV app and it has me worried that it might drop the Xfinity Stream app at some point. We use it frequently on our bedroom TV instead of getting another set-top. What could we do if Roku decides to drop Xfinity, too? — Jenny Lee, Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Jenny Lee, you’re fight. Roku last month removed Charter’s Spectrum TV app from its Channel Store when it could not reach a new carriage agreement with the cable TV operator. Both companies say you can still use the app if you previously downloaded it, but some Spectrum subscribers would disagree.

Comcast’s Xfinity TV service also has an app on Roku and it’s very handy for subscribers who want to forgo installing additional cable TV set-tops in their home. The app allows Xfinity subscribers to watch live TV and On Demand programming.

While there’s no indication that Comcast and Roku will soon have their own spat, you never know. Roku, which now has more than 50 million accounts in the United States, has been flexing its muscles lately, forcing carriage battles with AT&T over HBO Max and Fox shortly before the 2020 Super Bowl. And more fee fights are expected so who knows which app will be Roku’s next battleground.

However, if you were to lose the Xfinity app on Roku, you would have alternatives. The app is also available on Amazon’s Fire TV devices and select Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Here’s a list of the compatible Samsung and LG sets:

LG

2020 TVs with Model Codes LG SM, LG UM, LG LM, LG OLED *9, including support for models with the new software version WebOSTV 5.0.

2019 TVs with Model Codes LG SM, LG UM, LG LM, LG OLED *9.

2018 TVs with Model Codes LG SK, LG UK, LG LK, LG OLED *8.

2017 TVs with Model Codes LG SJ, LG UJ, LG LJ, LG OLED *7.

Samsung

2020 TVs (no minimum software version) All QLED and UHD Models

2019 TVs (no minimum software version) and QLED Model Codes Q900R, Q950R, Q90, Q85, Q80, Q70 and Q60; UHD Model Codes RU8000, RU7300 and RU7100.

2018 TVs with minimum software version T-KTM2AKUC 1131.9 and Model Codes NU8500, NU850, NU8000, NU800, Q9F, Q8F, Q7C, Q7F and Q6 [F = Flat, C= Curved].

2018 TVs with minimum software version T-KTM2LAKUC 1131.9 and Model Codes NU7300, NU730, NU7200, NU7100 and NU710.

2018 TVs with minimum software version T-KTSUAKUC and Model Code UNXXNU7090.

2018 TVs with minimum software version T-KTSNAKUC 1131.9 and Model Codes N5510, N5500, N5350, N5300, N4500, N4350 and N4310.

2017 TVs with minimum software version T-KTMAKUC-1210.8 and Model Codes Q9F, Q8C, Q7F (Flat), Q7C (Curved), MU9000, MU8500, MU8000, MU7600, MU7500, MU750, MU7100, MU700, MU7000, MU6500, MU6490, MU6300, MU630 and MU6290.

2017 TVs with minimum software version T-KTSAKUC-1210.8 and Model Codes M5300, M530, M4500 and M450.

Jenny Lee, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

