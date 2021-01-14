We have a long holiday weekend coming up so it’s a great time to check out the new movies coming to the top streaming services.
The new films coming this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Hulu include:
* One Night In Miami, an Amazon original movie about a fictionalized meeting in 1964 between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room after Ali’s upset win over Sonny Liston. Directed by Regina King (her directorial debut), the film is getting real-life raves (and Oscar buzz) from the critics, scoring a 98 at Rottentomatoes.com, based on 185 reviews.
* Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse.
* Mary Poppins Returns (Disney+), the 2018 remake starring Emily Blunt in the Julie Andrews role as the magical nanny.
* Both volumes of Kill Bill (HBO Max), Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to the 1970s martial arts films he loved as a kid. Uma Thurman stars as a betrayed assassin who seek vengeance on her one-time cohorts, played with pulpy relish by Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu, Vivica Fox, and David Carradine.
Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:
Netflix
Friday, January 15
Bling Empire — Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
Hook (1991)
Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Saturday, January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
HBO Max
Friday, January 15
Stephen King’s It, 1990
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
Poltergeist, 1982
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
Saturday, January 16
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Disney+
Friday, January 15
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Amazon Prime
Friday, January 15
One Night In Miami (Amazon original)
Hulu
Thursday, January 14
Alone (2020)
The Secrets We Keep (2020)
Sunday, January 17
No Escape (2020)
— Phillip Swann