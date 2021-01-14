We have a long holiday weekend coming up so it’s a great time to check out the new movies coming to the top streaming services.

The new films coming this weekend to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Hulu include:

* One Night In Miami, an Amazon original movie about a fictionalized meeting in 1964 between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room after Ali’s upset win over Sonny Liston. Directed by Regina King (her directorial debut), the film is getting real-life raves (and Oscar buzz) from the critics, scoring a 98 at Rottentomatoes.com, based on 185 reviews.

* Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse.

* Mary Poppins Returns (Disney+), the 2018 remake starring Emily Blunt in the Julie Andrews role as the magical nanny.

* Both volumes of Kill Bill (HBO Max), Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to the 1970s martial arts films he loved as a kid. Uma Thurman stars as a betrayed assassin who seek vengeance on her one-time cohorts, played with pulpy relish by Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu, Vivica Fox, and David Carradine.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film

Hook (1991)

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Saturday, January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

HBO Max

Friday, January 15

Stephen King’s It, 1990

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Poltergeist, 1982

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)

Saturday, January 16

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Disney+

Friday, January 15

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Amazon Prime

Friday, January 15

One Night In Miami (Amazon original)

Hulu

Thursday, January 14

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Sunday, January 17

No Escape (2020)

