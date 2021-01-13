Hockey fans who subscribe to Dish no longer have to fret. The satcaster yesterday began selling the NHL Center Ice package of regular-season out-of-market games, one day prior to the opening of the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

Dish’s cost is $115, which is the same as what Verizon and DIRECTV are charging. Charter’s Spectrum TV service is selling the Center Ice package for $99.99 while Comcast is charging $100 in four installments of $25. The Center Ice plan normally costs $160 for the season, but the reduced cost reflects the shorter campaign.

The 56-game NHL 2020-2021 season will start tonight with a 5:30 p.m. ET matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. The season is scheduled to end on May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow. You can learn more about the upcoming season here at NHL.TV.

The NHL Center Ice plan offers up to 40 out-of-market games a week, not including national and home team broadcasts, which are blacked out.

Charter’s $99.99 rate is the same that the NHL is charging for its NHL.TV ‘All Access Pass’ plan, which offers the out-of-market game package via streaming devices. You can also purchase NHL.TV monthly for $24.99. A single-team option costs $84.99. Center Ice does not include the single-team or monthly options.

In related news, Dish is also selling the NBA League Pass package of out-of-market games for $199, as well as other sports packages such as its Multi-Sports Pack. You can learn more about Dish’s sports offerings here.

— Phillip Swann

