DIRECTV has announced that it will air this Saturday’s NFC playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

The game will be produced by Fox, which means the network will provide a 4K feed on its Fox Sports app. Comcast, Dish, Verizon, Optimum and FuboTV are also likely to provide a 4K feed. We will update this page when we get confirmations for those providers. (Fox will simulcast the game in HD to Fox affiliates.)

The Rams-Packers contest, which will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Rams (11-6) made it to this round by defeating the Seahawks last Saturday, 30-20. The Packers (13-3) advanced by winning the NFC North division.

DIRECTV will offer the game in 4K HDR on its channel 105.

Fox plans to produce the game in 1080p HDR and ‘upscale’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will take the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

While some videophiles prefer what’s called, native or true 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well, Fox’s upscale of last week’s Seahawks-Rams game received praise from many fans. They said the colors were particularly vivid and far more lifelike than the high-def images.

— Phillip Swann

