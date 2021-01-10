Netflix this week (January 10-16) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven originals.
The new titles will include Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, a Netflix original documentary on the search for a brutal killer in 1980s Los Angeles; Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse;. CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, a Netflix original documentary on the war against drugs in the 1980s; and Spring Breakers, the 2012 film starring James Franco as the mastermind behind a teenaged girl gang of thieves. Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens play two of the girls.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Sunday, January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
Monday, January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
Tuesday, January 12
Last Tango in Halifax, Season 4
Wednesday, January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
Friday, January 15
Bling Empire — Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego, Season 4 — Netflix Family
Disenchantment, Part 3 — Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
Henry Danger, Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball, Season 1
The Magicians, Season 5
Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Saturday, January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
