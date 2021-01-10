Netflix this week (January 10-16) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven originals.

The new titles will include Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, a Netflix original documentary on the search for a brutal killer in 1980s Los Angeles; Outside the Wire, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anthony Mackie as an android who must stop a global apocalypse;. CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, a Netflix original documentary on the war against drugs in the 1980s; and Spring Breakers, the 2012 film starring James Franco as the mastermind behind a teenaged girl gang of thieves. Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens play two of the girls.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Monday, January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

Tuesday, January 12

Last Tango in Halifax, Season 4

Wednesday, January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

Friday, January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego, Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment, Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film

Henry Danger, Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball, Season 1

The Magicians, Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Saturday, January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

